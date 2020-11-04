IU Health Frankfort hospital to open Nov. 8

The replacement facility for IU Health Frankfort (Ind.) Hospital will open to patients Nov. 8, according to the health system's website.

The 44,000-square-foot, one-story hospital will have 12 patient beds and offer emergency care as well as lab, imaging and cardiovascular services.

Construction of the facility began in May 2019.

