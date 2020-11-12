Orlando Health buys 80 acres for medical campus

Orlando (Fla.) Health finalized its purchase of 80 acres of land in Lakeland, Fla., which it will use to build a medical campus with a 360-bed hospital.

The health system closed on the deal Nov. 10. The plan to purchase the parcel was first announced in January.



In addition to the hospital, Orlando Health plans to develop an ambulatory surgery center, medical office, small hotel and retail space on the property.

A construction timeline for the campus, to be called Orlando Health Lakeland Health & Wellness, has not been set.

The purchase price of the land was not disclosed.

More articles on capital projects:

Banner Health opens 124-bed hospital

Baptist Health Care breaks ground on $615M campus

13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.