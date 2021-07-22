US vaccination rate at early January level as new cases spike — 7 things to know

Daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have risen 171 percent over the last two weeks, according to The New York Times.

Seven things to know:

1. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are all increasing, though hospitalizations and deaths are rising at a slower pace than cases, reports the Times.

2. An average of 41,310 new infections are being reported per day, according to the Times. Last week, the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported was 26,513.

3. While new cases are rising in almost every area of the country, infection levels remain low in areas of the Northeast and Upper Midwest, according to the Times.

4. About 249 U.S. virus deaths are being reported each day as of July 20, per the Times.

5. The U.S. is averaging 26,302 virus hospitalizations per day as of July 20, an increase of 49 percent from two weeks prior, reports the Times.

6. About 520,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered per day, about the same rate as in early January, when supply was scarce, according to the Times.

7. As of July 21, 68.4 percent of all American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 59.6 percent are fully vaccinated, per the CDC. In total, 161.9 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or 48.8 percent of the total U.S. population.