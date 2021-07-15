4 states with 'full-fledged outbreaks': 5 things to know, per NYT

Daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have jumped 111 percent over the last two weeks, with an average of 26,513 new infections reported per day, according to The New York Times.

Five things to know:

1. Case numbers are climbing across most of the U.S., with the Times reporting "full-fledged outbreaks" in Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Nevada.

2. About 284 U.S. virus deaths are being reported each day, similar to last week when the average was 250.

3. The U.S. was averaging 20,305 virus hospitalizations per day as of July 14, an increase of 22 percent from two weeks prior.

4. The vaccination campaign has largely stalled, with about 550,000 shots given each day, compared to more than 3.3 million in mid-April.

5. As of July 14, 67.8 percent of all American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 59.1 percent are fully vaccinated, per the CDC. This is compared to July 7, when 67.2 percent of all American adults had received at least one dose and 58.4 percent were fully vaccinated.

6. The U.S. is still in "far better shape" than it was at almost all other points of the pandemic, according to the Times.