Trump declares coronavirus a public health emergency, imposes travel restrictions, quarantines

The Trump administration Jan. 31 declared the coronavirus a national public health emergency and will temporarily suspend entry into the U.S. for foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the past two weeks, according to CNBC.

Additionally, U.S. citizens who have been to China's Hubei province — which includes Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak — within the past two weeks will now be subject to quarantine for up to 14 days.

Key notes:

1. As of 3 p.m., Jan. 31, there are 9,926 confirmed coronavirus cases and 213 related deaths.

2. Though the CDC said risk to the U.S. public is low, White House officials said they wanted to ensure it would stay low, according to CNBC.

3. The briefing included members of the president's coronavirus task force, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

4. Markets have fallen amid the outbreak, prompting concerns about the virus' potential effect on the economy.

5. The CDC quarantined 195 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan on Jan. 31.

6. U.S. airlines, including Delta, United and American, will suspend all flights to mainland China.

7. Multiple large U.S. corporations, including Apple, Ford and Kraft Heinz, have restricted employee travel to China or scaled back operations because of the outbreak.

