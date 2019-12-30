Top 10 infection control, patient safety stories of 2019

The CDC giving an official name to the vaping-related illness that has resulted in 2,506 hospitalizations and 54 deaths across the country was the top-read story on Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control in 2019.

Here are the 10 most-read stories from Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control this year, beginning with the most popular:

1. CDC gives vaping illness a new name: EVALI



2. Former Vanderbilt nurse indicted on reckless homicide after fatal medication error



3. Beyond horrifying: Cardiologists warned UNC Children's of heart program issues

4. Erlanger VP resigns over patient safety concerns: I can no longer in good conscience remain in my role



5. Second Ben Taub patient found dead in bathroom

6. CMS finds serious deficiencies at MD Anderson



7. San Francisco hospital CEO resigns amid patient abuse scandal

8. Patient dies hours after being turned away from Wisconsin hospital

9. Vanderbilt hit with $25.5M suit over wrong site surgery



10. Where are the 41 straight A Leapfrog hospitals?

