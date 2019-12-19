54 dead from vaping-related illness as 2019 ends, CDC says

As the year comes to a close, new EVALI cases and deaths are still being reported to the CDC each week.

The CDC has removed nonhospitalized cases from previously reported case counts.

Four updates:

1. The CDC has received reports of EVALI — e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury — from every state, bringing the national case count to 2,506 as of Dec. 17.

2. Fifty-four people have died from EVALI in 27 states and the District of Columbia, up from 42 deaths reported Nov. 13.

3. While it appears vitamin E acetate is associated with EVALI, there are many different substances and product sources still under investigation, and there may be more than one cause, the CDC says.

4. Overall, EVALI patients reported using 152 different THC-containing product brands. Dank Vapes, a class of largely counterfeit THC-containing products of unknown origin, was the most commonly reported brand used by patients nationwide but not when stratified by region. The data supports the idea that EVALI is linked to THC-containing products but is not likely associated with a single product brand.

For a 2019 vaping outbreak timeline, click here.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

8 clinical leaders share tips for improving the patient experience

University Hospitals employee gives patient kidney

'Hospital of horrors': Children abused, improperly medicated at Chicago facility, lawsuit says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.