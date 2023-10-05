Sutter Health, Press Ganey partner on experience improvement

Sacramento-based Sutter Health has partnered with Press Ganey to leverage the company's Human Experience platform and pinpoint where to focus improvement efforts for patients and staff.

The platform will support the health system's efforts to measure and improve workforce engagement, patient experience and safety, according to a news release.

"At Sutter Health, we recognize the clear benefits of focusing on the holistic experience of patients and employees," Jennifer Bollinger, chief consumer and brand officer at Sutter Health, said in an Oct. 4 news release. "Press Ganey's Human Experience platform will enable us to integrate data across multiple areas, making it easier for our teams to gain insights for local improvements while also providing an enterprise-wide view across our system."