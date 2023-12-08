Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center loses trauma center verification

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, has lost its trauma center verification from the American College of Surgeons, according to a Dec. 7 report from the Idaho Statesman.

A spokesperson with the American College of Surgeons confirmed to the news outlet on Dec. 7 that it had withdrawn the verification and said it could not provide further information. In a news release shared with local news outlets, a spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Health System said during a recent re-verification survey, the ACS found four issues that were "documentation/administrative in nature."

"Immediate actions were implemented to resolve the documentation/administrative findings and a survey for re-verification is in the process of being scheduled for spring of 2024," a spokesperson said in the release.

The process for achieving trauma center verification from the ACS involves an on-site review by an external peer review team who assesses "institutional capability and performance," as well as the presence of resources. It does not designate trauma centers.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center retains its designation as a Level II trauma center from the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Council, while the ACS has withdrawn its verification of that designation.

"Clinical services and patient care are not impacted, and nothing changes from our clinical standard of exceptional care that is provided as a result," Saint Alphonsus Health System said in a statement to NBC affiliate KTVB