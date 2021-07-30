Rising COVID-19 vaccinations, cases: 9 weekly stats to know

Both COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates are rising, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published July 30.

Nine statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 66,606, a 64.1 percent increase from the previous week's average of 40,597.

2. The seven-day case average is down 73.8 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 254,052 on Jan. 10.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 344.1 million total vaccine doses as of July 30.

4. About 189.9 million people have received at least one dose — representing 57.2 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 163.9 million people have gotten both doses, about 49.4 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 615,404 as of July 30, a 16.15 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

6. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 7.8 percent, up 31 percent from the previous week.

7. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of July 16-22 was 698,611, up 14.5 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average for July 21-27 is 5,475, a 46.3 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

9. The current seven-day death average is 296, up 33.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.