New initiative aims to diversify PA workforce

The American Academy of Physician Associates is aiming to increase diversity within the profession via a new initiative, the organization said April 11.

Through the PAthways program, AAPA will work to boost interest in the PA profession among first and second-year college students at minority-serving institutions. The academy will also increase mentorship and PA shadowing opportunities for seniors and recent graduates of color.

In the program's first cohort, AAPA aims to reach more than 2,000 students. The program is supported by a Communities in Action for Health Equity grant from Pfizer.



