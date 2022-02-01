New CDC webpage alerts providers to urgent maternal health issues

The CDC on Feb. 1 unveiled a new webpage with information to support healthcare professionals providing maternal care.

The site includes information and clinical tools to support obstetric professionals, pediatricians and other healthcare professionals in recognizing and addressing urgent maternal warning signs.

The effort is part of the Hear Her campaign, which aims to reduce pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. Each year more than 700 women die in the country due to pregnancy-related complications, with two in three of those deaths preventable, according to the CDC.

To access the site, click here.