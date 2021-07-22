HHS to invest $1.6B in COVID-19 testing, mitigation in vulnerable communities

HHS will invest more than $1.6 billion from the American Rescue Plan for testing and mitigation measures in high-risk congregate settings, according to a July 22 news release.

As COVID-19 cases rise, the funding will be used to detect, diagnose, trace and monitor infections and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in homeless shelters, treatment and recovery facilities, domestic violence shelters, and correctional facilities.

"As we continue the vaccination program to get more Americans protected, it is important that we double down on our efforts to increase testing especially in vulnerable communities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The funding will support expanded COVID-19 testing and mitigation measures for: