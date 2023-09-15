Delivery robot saves 30% of caregiver time at Missouri hospital

Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City, Mo., recently recruited two Moxi robots to deliver medications and hospital supplies to patients, CBS affiliate KCTV5 reported Sept. 14.

Moxi saved 30 percent of bedside workers' time, and within its first 20 days at Saint Luke's Hospital, the robot saved employees more than 315 hours of work and delivered more than 500 drugs and other supplies, according to the report.

The device is an AI-operated robot that works outside of patients' rooms, according to NBC affiliate KSHB.

Saint Luke's Hospital is the first hospital in Missouri and Kansas to employ this type of technology, KCTV5 reported, and the system plans to buy two more Moxi robots.