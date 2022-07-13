CDC warns clinicians to watch out for parechovirus in infants

The CDC issued a health advisory July 12 telling clinicians to keep an eye out for parechovirus, or PeV, in newborns and young infants.

"Clinicians are encouraged to include PeV in the differential diagnoses of infants presenting with fever, sepsis-like syndrome, or neurologic illness (seizures, meningitis) without another known cause and to test for PeV in children with signs and symptoms compatible with PeV infection," the CDC said.

Most children are infected by the time they start kindergarten, according to the CDC. Symptoms include upper respiratory infection, rash and fever. Severe cases are rare though usually occur in infants younger than 3 months old.

