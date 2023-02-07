AHA's clinical leadership committee names 2023 leaders

The American Hospital Association has named several clinical leaders to its Committee on Clinical Leadership, including four chief medical officers and one chief nursing officer.

The AHA Committee on Clinical Leadership is one of four specialty committees to the AHA board of trustees. The group guides the ongoing work of the AHA Physician Alliance, serving as the clinical resource on policy issues, according to a Feb. 6 blog post.

Here are the 2023 leaders:

Robert Rose, MSN, RN, chief nurse executive of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health's Central market, will serve as chair of the committee.

Brooke Buckley, MD, chief medical officer for Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital, is the chair-elect.

Members new to the committee this year are: