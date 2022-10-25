8 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., seeks a CMO of population health and BayCare Physician Partners.

2. East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville seeks a CMO and vice president of medical services.

3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

4. Prime Healthcare in Ontario, Calif., seeks a CMO for Saint Clare's Denville (N.J.) Hospital.

5. Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua seeks a CMO.

6. Summa Health, based in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO for its health insurance entity SummaCare.

7. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, Ind.

8. Trinity also seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.