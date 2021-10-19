6 systems hiring chief quality officers 

Below are 6 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, Ohio, seeks a chief patient experience officer.

2. OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio, seeks a system director for hospital quality and safety.

3. Embry Health in Phoenix seeks a clinical quality manager.

4. Comrise in Santa Clara, Calif., seeks a director of clinical operations.

5. Accede Solutions in Chicago seeks a clinical quality officer.

6. Edgewater Health in Gary, Ind., seeks a chief clinical officer.