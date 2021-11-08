31 healthcare providers in 21 states distinguished for treatment of rare diseases

The National Organization for Rare Disorders on Nov. 4 announced 31 healthcare providers across 21 states earned the designation of NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence.

The goals of the program are to promote outstanding treatment for rare disease patients, elevate collaboration, improve standards of care, advance research and increase awareness about rare diseases in the broader medical and patient communities.

Each provider was selected in a competitive application process requiring evidence of staffing with experts across multiple specialties to meet the needs of patients and significant contributions to rare disease patient education, physician training and research.

Below are the 31 health providers honored, listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

1. Baylor College of Medicine/Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center/Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston

2. Children’s Hospital of Orange County/UC Irvine in California

3. Children’s Wisconsin/Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, Wis.

4. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

5. Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City

6. Duke Health Rare Disease Center in Durham, N.C.

7. Emory University (Atlanta) and Children’s Healthcare in Druid Hills, Ga.

8. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City) Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences

9. Indiana University Health-Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis

10. Johns Hopkins Medicine/Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore

11. Mass General Hospital/Mass General Hospital for Children/Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston

12. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

13. M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis

14. McGovern Medical School in Houston

15. Nationwide Children’s Hospital/Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio

16. OU Health/University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City

17. Penn Medicine/Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

18. Rare Disease Institute at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

19. University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine/Children’s of Alabama

20. University of California, San Francisco & UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

21. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus/Children’s Hospital Colorado/UCHealth in Aurora

22. University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City

23. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

24. UNC Children’s – North Carolina Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill

25. UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute, Omaha Children’s Hospital and Nebraska Medicine

26. UPMC Center for Rare Disease Therapy in Pittsburgh

27. UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas

28. University of Utah Medical Genetics in Salt Lake City

29. University of Wisconsin Center for Rare Diseases in Madison, Wis.

30. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

31. Washington University/BJC HealthCare in St. Louis