30 systems sign on to new effort to advance age-friendly care

Thirty health systems are participating in a new collaborative through the Institute for Healthcare Improvement that aims to accelerate the adoption of age-friendly care for older adults.

The Age-Friendly System-Wide Spread Collaborative is billed as a learning and action community through which systems will focus on embedding four evidence-based elements of high-quality care for older adults: what matters, medication, mentation and mobility, known as the 4Ms.

Participants — which include Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai, New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Atlanta-based Grady Health — will share data and collaborate to advance their own improvements in scaling age-friendly care across their sites of care.

Participants also have the opportunity to be among the first to achieve a new IHI recognition for systemwide adoption of the 4Ms.

"The Age-Friendly Health Systems vision is that every older adult in every healthcare encounter receives evidence-based, age-friendly care that focuses on what matters most to them," Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation, said in an April 16 news release. "These innovative health systems are fulfilling that vision by committing to spreading age-friendly care from their emergency departments to their outpatient clinics, into their patients’ homes and beyond."

A full list of health systems participating in the effort can be found here.