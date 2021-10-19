18 hospitals seeking CMOs

Listen
Below are 18 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking CMOs in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
- Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., seeks a CMO of its mental health emergency center in Milwaukee.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a CMO for TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.
- BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO for Memorial Hospital Belleville (Ill.) and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (Ill.).
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a CMO for its pediatric physicians' organization.
- HCA's Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla., seeks a CMO.
- Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a group CMO for its San Antonio region.
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO.
- Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health seeks an associate CMO for Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Ind.
- Melville, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services of Long Island seeks a CMO for Catholic Health System Physician Partners.
- North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, Fla., seeks a CMO.
- Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital seeks a part-time CMO.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC seeks a CMO for UPMC Family Hospice.
- HCA's Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital seeks a CMO.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence seeks a CMO for California's South Bay region.
- Texas Health Resources in Arlington seeks a CMO for Texas Health Fort Worth.
- St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a CMO for Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham in Alabama.