18 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 18 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking CMOs in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 

  1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

  2. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., seeks a CMO of its mental health emergency center in Milwaukee. 

  3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a CMO for TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.

  4. BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO for Memorial Hospital Belleville (Ill.) and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (Ill.). 

  5. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a CMO for its pediatric physicians' organization. 

  6. HCA's Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla., seeks a CMO.

  7. Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

  8. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a group CMO for its San Antonio region.

  9. Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO.

  10. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health seeks an associate CMO for Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Ind.

  11. Melville, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services of Long Island seeks a CMO for Catholic Health System Physician Partners. 

  12. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, Fla., seeks a CMO. 

  13. Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital seeks a part-time CMO. 

  14. Pittsburgh-based UPMC seeks a CMO for UPMC Family Hospice. 

  15. HCA's Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital seeks a CMO.

  16. Renton, Wash.-based Providence seeks a CMO for California's South Bay region. 

  17. Texas Health Resources in Arlington seeks a CMO for Texas Health Fort Worth.

  18. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a CMO for Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham in Alabama. 

