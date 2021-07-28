14 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 14 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks a CMO of population health.

2. BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO for Memorial Hospital Belleville (Ill.) and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (Ill.).

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a CMO for West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.

4. HCA's Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls seeks a CMO.

5. St. Clair Health in Pittsburgh seeks an associate CMO.

6. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill.

7. HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville seeks a CMO.

8. San Francisco-based Dignity Health seeks a CMO for Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.).

9. HCA seeks a CMO for Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital.

10. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a CMO for Ascension Sacred Heart, which has hospitals in Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.

11. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health seeks a CMO for its Charleston division.

12. Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., seeks a CMO.

13. UC Irvine Health in Orange, Calif., seeks a CMO of administration.

14. Dallas, Texas-based Steward Health Care seeks a CMO for its facilities in South Jordan, Utah.