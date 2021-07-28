14 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 14 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks a CMO of population health.
2. BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO for Memorial Hospital Belleville (Ill.) and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (Ill.).
3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a CMO for West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.
4. HCA's Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls seeks a CMO.
5. St. Clair Health in Pittsburgh seeks an associate CMO.
6. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill.
7. HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville seeks a CMO.
8. San Francisco-based Dignity Health seeks a CMO for Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.).
9. HCA seeks a CMO for Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital.
10. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a CMO for Ascension Sacred Heart, which has hospitals in Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
11. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health seeks a CMO for its Charleston division.
12. Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., seeks a CMO.
13. UC Irvine Health in Orange, Calif., seeks a CMO of administration.
14. Dallas, Texas-based Steward Health Care seeks a CMO for its facilities in South Jordan, Utah.