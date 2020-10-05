13 clinicians on President Trump's care team
White House physician Sean Conley, DO, introduced the medical team caring for President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during an Oct. 3 news conference transcribed by NPR.
President Trump has been hospitalized at Bethesda, Md.-based Walter Reed for COVID-19 since Oct. 2.
His medical team is listed below.
Cmdr. Sean Dooley, MD, pulmonary critical care physician affiliated with Walter Reed
Brian Garibaldi, MD, pulmonary critical care physician at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and director of the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit
Robert Browning, MD, pulmonary critical care physician and medical director for the interventional pulmonary service at Walter Reed
Jason Blaylock, MD, infectious disease specialist affiliated with Walter Reed
Wes Campbell, MD, infectious disease specialist affiliated with Walter Reed
John Hodgson, MD, Virginia-based anesthesiologist affiliated with Walter Reed
Jesse Schönau, MD, family medicine physician affiliated with Walter Reed and director of the U.S. Navy's Executive Medicine Program
Lt. Cmdr. John Shea, PharmD, clinical pharmacist and deputy director of healthcare business operations at Walter Reed
Maj. Kurt Klein, MSN, Army nurse
Cmdr. Megan Nasworthy, RN, Navy nurse
Lt. Julianna Lavopa, RN, Navy nurse
Lt. Beth Carter, Navy nurse
Lt. Maureen Meehan, Navy nurse
More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:
Young adults make up 1 in 5 US cases; male healthcare workers more likely to die from COVID-19 — 5 updates
3 regions see increase in positive COVID-19 tests: 4 CDC findings
21 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Sept. 28
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.