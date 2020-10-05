13 clinicians on President Trump's care team

White House physician Sean Conley, DO, introduced the medical team caring for President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during an Oct. 3 news conference transcribed by NPR.

President Trump has been hospitalized at Bethesda, Md.-based Walter Reed for COVID-19 since Oct. 2.

His medical team is listed below.

Cmdr. Sean Dooley, MD, pulmonary critical care physician affiliated with Walter Reed

Brian Garibaldi, MD, pulmonary critical care physician at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and director of the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit

Robert Browning, MD, pulmonary critical care physician and medical director for the interventional pulmonary service at Walter Reed

Jason Blaylock, MD, infectious disease specialist affiliated with Walter Reed

Wes Campbell, MD, infectious disease specialist affiliated with Walter Reed

John Hodgson, MD, Virginia-based anesthesiologist affiliated with Walter Reed

Jesse Schönau, MD, family medicine physician affiliated with Walter Reed and director of the U.S. Navy's Executive Medicine Program

Lt. Cmdr. John Shea, PharmD, clinical pharmacist and deputy director of healthcare business operations at Walter Reed

Maj. Kurt Klein, MSN, Army nurse

Cmdr. Megan Nasworthy, RN, Navy nurse

Lt. Julianna Lavopa, RN, Navy nurse

Lt. Beth Carter, Navy nurse

Lt. Maureen Meehan, Navy nurse

