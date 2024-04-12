12 changes that would improve quality of care most, per providers

Clinicians said improving staffing ratios and increasing annual salary could have the biggest effect on quality of care for patients, according to an April 11 Soliant Health report.

Soliant Health, a healthcare and education staffing platform, surveyed more than 2,000 adults who received healthcare services in the last two years and more than 2,000 healthcare professionals in various roles in the Soliant network, including physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and administrators.

Among patients, 36.3% said they were dissatisfied with their healthcare experience and/or received a misdiagnosis in the last two years. Only 25.6% of respondents said they experienced a "high level of care" in 2023.

Here are the changes healthcare providers said will have the biggest effect on quality of care for patients:

Improved staffing ratios — 21.73%

Increase in annual salary — 20.92%

More flexible work schedules — 9.8%

More focus on patient experience and quality of care — 9.64%

Improved leadership or management practices — 8.66%

Mental health or job burnout support — 6.86%

More vacation days — 6.86%

Access to career growth opportunities — 5.72%

Lower healthcare costs — 3.59%

Shorter shift times — 3.27%

Expanding technology (e.g. telehealth services) — 1.14%

Simplified billing process — 0.98%

None of the above — 0.82%