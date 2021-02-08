11 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 11 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers

2. Aurora Medical Center Grafton (Wisc.)

3. American Family Children's Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

4. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)

5. Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon, Ohio)

6. Munson Medical Center (Traverse City, Mich.)

7. Peterson Health (Kerrville, Texas)

8. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)

9. Saint Mary’s Hospital (Waterbury, Conn.)

10. St. Joseph's Women's Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

11. UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.)

