10 top infection control, patient safety stories in March

A look back at the 2009 swine flu pandemic captured readers' attention the most in March.

Here are the 10 most-read stories from Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. A look back at swine flu: 8 facts about the world's last pandemic in 2009





2. 'We're going to be coding dead people': Hospitals consider do-not-resuscitate order for all COVID-19 patients





3. Up to 150M Americans predicted to get COVID-19 and 8 other pandemic updates





4. US prepares for 18-month pandemic; 52% of COVID-19 patients are younger than 55 — 8 key updates





5. 'We're past the point of containment': US health officials change tone on outbreak





6. COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 in US; 2nd virus cycle 'inevitable,' Fauci says





7. The coronavirus playbook: How 12 health systems are responding to the pandemic





8. Physicians take drastic measures to protect families from coronavirus





9. Spread of COVID-19 could last into 2021; WHO says pandemic risk is 'very real'





10. New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient ignored orders to self-isolate

