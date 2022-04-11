13 health startups that received investments from hospitals this year

Here is a list of 13 healthcare startups in which hospitals have invested in 2022.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente participated in a $115 million funding round for IntelyCare, an artificial intelligence-based nurse staffing platform.



Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System participated in a $150 million funding round for Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform.



Columbus, Md.-based MedStar Health participated in a $18.5 million funding round for Zephyr AI, an AI company focused on precision medicine and drug discovery.



Boston Children's Hospital participated in a $105 million funding round for Brightline, a children's virtual behavioral health platform.



Kaiser Permanente participated in a $66 million funding round for Osso VR, a virtual reality surgical training and assessment platform.



Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare participated in a $12.5 million funding round for Epitel, a company that makes a wireless, wearable brain wave-monitoring device to detect seizures.



Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare participated in a $50 million funding round for healthcare automation company Qventus, which offers AI-enabled care operations automation software that can reduce excess days by 30 to 50 percent and decrease length of stay by up to one full day.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals made an investment in Lazurite, a pre-revenue startup focusing on surgical devices.



Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Elmhurst Health participated in a $40 million funding round for Memora Health, a company that digitizes and automates clinical workflows to help health systems improve complex care management.



Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente participated in a $110 million funding round for "hospital-at-home" company Medically Home.



New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center participated in a $200 million funding round for Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers founded by former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman.



Cleveland Clinic and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare participated in a $50 million funding round for blockchain health firm Avaneer Health.



Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Kaiser Permanente participated in a $50 million funding round for DexCare, a digital health company Providence created in 2016 and has since spun off.