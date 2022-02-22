Cleveland's University Hospitals expands medtech partnership: 4 things to know

Listen
University Hospitals Ventures, the Cleveland-based system's innovation and commercialization arm, has expanded its partnership with medical device company Lazurite.
- The investment amount was not revealed.
- Lazurite is a Cleveland-based pre-revenue startup focusing on surgical devices.
- University Hospitals' collaboration with Lazurite began in August when they joined forces on a human factors study of Lazurite's wireless surgical camera system. Additional studies and research will be related to the camera system, according to a Feb. 22 news release from the partners.
- David Sylvan, president of University Hospitals Ventures, called the partnership "a great example of the way in which we can work to progress technologies from our local region."