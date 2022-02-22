Cleveland's University Hospitals expands medtech partnership: 4 things to know

University Hospitals Ventures, the Cleveland-based system's innovation and commercialization arm, has expanded its partnership with medical device company Lazurite.

The investment amount was not revealed.



Lazurite is a Cleveland-based pre-revenue startup focusing on surgical devices.



University Hospitals' collaboration with Lazurite began in August when they joined forces on a human factors study of Lazurite's wireless surgical camera system. Additional studies and research will be related to the camera system, according to a Feb. 22 news release from the partners.



David Sylvan, president of University Hospitals Ventures, called the partnership "a great example of the way in which we can work to progress technologies from our local region."