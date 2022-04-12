Cedars-Sinai invests in service robot startup

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center participated in a $30 million funding round for service robot startup Diligent Robotics.

Diligent Robotics is the creator of Moxi, a robot assistant that helps clinical staff with routine tasks such as fetching and delivering supplies, medications, or lab samples. The startup will use the funds to further expand and develop its robots so that they can be deployed to more healthcare systems, according to an April 11 press release.

"Diligent Robotics' participation in the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator program led to the exploration of our team testing this solution with our clinical teams," said David Marshall, MD, chief nursing executive of Cedars-Sinai. "Using the robot to relieve front line healthcare workers from point-to-point delivery and retrieval tasks has been successful in our original launch. Staff members have told me that gives them more time for direct patient care."

The funding round was led by Tiger Global.