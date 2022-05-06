16 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 29.
- Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN, has been named president of Pompton Plains, N.J.-based Chilton Medical Center, which is owned by Atlantic Health System.
- Robyn Strosaker, MD, has been appointed president and COO of University Hospital's Lake West, TriPoint and Beachwood Medical Centers in Lakewood, Ohio.
- Joyce Newmyer was selected as chief people officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.
- Caryn Esten was promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.
- Min Y. Lee has been named COO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center.
- Connie Martin was promoted to president and chief administrative officer of Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City, Tenn, part of Covenant Health.
- Theresa Anne Dillman, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer and associate executive director for patient services at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.
- Elizabeth Jaekle was selected as the first executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.
- Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing executive of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health as well as chief nursing officer of the health system's Baystate Medical Center.
- Erika Griggs is the new COO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo.
- Candice Frix, MSN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer of St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga.
- Tina Comissiong has been promoted to the position of CEO of Schneider Regional Medical Center in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
- Amy Cummings, MD, has been chosen to serve as director for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles.
- Jennifer Stemmler has been appointed chief digital officer of Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif.
- Catherine Gordon, MD, has resigned from her role as pediatrician-in-chief at Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital six months after being appointed to the role.
- Stacie Goyne has been selected to serve as the CEO of the new Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital.