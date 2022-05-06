16 women making moves in healthcare

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 29.

  1. Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN, has been named president of Pompton Plains, N.J.-based Chilton Medical Center, which is owned by Atlantic Health System.

  2. Robyn Strosaker, MD, has been appointed president and COO of University Hospital's Lake West, TriPoint and Beachwood Medical Centers in Lakewood, Ohio.

  3. Joyce Newmyer was selected as chief people officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

  4. Caryn Esten was promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

  5. Min Y. Lee has been named COO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center.

  6. Connie Martin was promoted to president and chief administrative officer of Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City, Tenn, part of Covenant Health.

  7. Theresa Anne Dillman, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer and associate executive director for patient services at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

  8. Elizabeth Jaekle was selected as the first executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

  9. Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing executive of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health as well as chief nursing officer of the health system's Baystate Medical Center. 

  10. Erika Griggs is the new COO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo. 

  11. Candice Frix, MSN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer of St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga.

  12. Tina Comissiong has been promoted to the position of CEO of Schneider Regional Medical Center in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

  13.  Amy Cummings, MD, has been chosen to serve as director for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles.

  14. Jennifer Stemmler has been appointed chief digital officer of Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif.

  15. Catherine Gordon, MD, has resigned from her role as pediatrician-in-chief at Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital six months after being appointed to the role. 

  16. Stacie Goyne has been selected to serve as the CEO of the new Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital.

