14 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 12.

1. Patricia Carroll was named president and chief hospital executive of Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J., and Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center.

2. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calf.) Regional Medical Center.

3. Jennifer Doll was named CFO and senior vice president of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health.

4. Vicki Gulczewski was named CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

5. Maia Hightower, MD, was named executive vice president and chief data technology officer of the University of Chicago Medicine.

6. Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN, was selected as the new president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J.

7. Michelle Joy was named CEO and president of Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev.

8. Adelane Kelly was named CFO of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.

9. Jenna Pacini was named CEO of the new Moosic, Pa.-based Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast.

10. Emily Sedgwick, MD, was named president and CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans.

11. Rebecca Segal was named CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

12. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

13. Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

14. Meagan Weber is now CEO of Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital.