14 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Oct. 7.

1. Melinda Hancock was promoted at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president.

2. Aubrey Lane was promoted from senior corporate vice president and chief of staff to executive vice president of governance and external affairs at Sentara Healthcare.

3. Shannon Murphy was promoted to chief of staff to the president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare.

4. Dorothy Urschel, DNP, was selected to take over as president and CEO of Albany Med Health System's Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson, N.Y.

5. Kim Kaas was promoted to vice president for operations-population health at Cinicinatti Children's in Ohio.

6. Amanda McNicholas, DNP, CRNP, was named chief advanced practice provider at West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

7. Christy Wilson was named the new CFO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

8. Leena Munjal was named chief strategy officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

9. Jennifer Hart was named vice president of digital marketing at Chicago-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

10. Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

11. Claire Hubbard was selected as chief nursing officer for HCA Healthcare UK's Harborne Hospital.

12. Sharon Morrow was named the new CEO of Bon Secours Dublin.

13. Kayleen Lee was named interim CEO of St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb.

14. Brittney Weis was named director of marketing and communications for Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.