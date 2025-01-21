Health systems, hospitals getting new IT leaders

Here are five hospitals and health systems appointing new IT executives to their teams, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 2:

David Burton was named CIO of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.





Amar Nagaram was named associate CIO Indiana University Health.





Saad Chaudhry, chief digital officer at SSM Health (St. Louis), was promoted to chief digital and information officer.





Rob Purinton was named chief AI officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.





Robert Hartmann was named vice president of EHR transformation at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.