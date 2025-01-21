Health systems, hospitals getting new IT leaders

Naomi Diaz -

Here are five hospitals and health systems appointing new IT executives to their teams, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 2:

  • David Burton was named CIO of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

  • Amar Nagaram was named associate CIO Indiana University Health.

  • Saad Chaudhry, chief digital officer at SSM Health (St. Louis), was promoted to chief digital and information officer.

  • Rob Purinton was named chief AI officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

  • Robert Hartmann was named vice president of EHR transformation at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles