Health systems, hospitals getting new IT leaders

Here are five hospitals and health systems appointing new IT executives to their teams, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 2:
- David Burton was named CIO of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.
- Amar Nagaram was named associate CIO Indiana University Health.
- Saad Chaudhry, chief digital officer at SSM Health (St. Louis), was promoted to chief digital and information officer.
- Rob Purinton was named chief AI officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.
- Robert Hartmann was named vice president of EHR transformation at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.