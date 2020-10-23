8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 16:

1. Kris Fay was tapped as chief officer, population health and physician services at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

2. Meredith Foxx, APRN, MSN, was selected as executive chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic's Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing Excellence.

3. Sandi Gill, BSN, RN, was tapped as chief nursing officer of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, the Cross Timers Gazette reported.

4. Rachel Harris, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.

5. Jennifer Higgins, RN, will remain vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., and will serve as interim chief nursing officer of Fort Myers-based Lee Health.

6. Stephanie Reel, former CIO for all divisions of the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Health System, was tapped as interim CIO of Washington University in St. Louis.

7. Marya Strand, MD, was selected as CMO of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

8. Shannon Sullivan was selected as president and COO of Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I.

