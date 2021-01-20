8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 13:

1. Rhonda Abbott was chosen by Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System as senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann.

2. Terry Akin is leaving his position as CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

3. Ken Bacon was named president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's multistate division.

4. Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, is resigning.

5. Larry Coomes is leaving his position as CEO of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

6. Randy Haffner was tapped as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division.

7. John Mahalik was named CEO of the Metrocrest Hospital Authority in Carrollton, Texas, according to the Carrollton Leader.

8. Andrei Soran was named CEO of Pipeline Health, a Los Angeles-based hospital owner and operator.

