5 CEO moves at HCA

New CEOs have been selected at hospitals operated by HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health system based in Nashville, Tenn.

Five CEO moves at HCA hospitals since Dec. 3:

Editor's note: This list was created on Jan. 9 and will be updated throughout 2025.

1. Nanette Logan, DNP, was appointed CEO of Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va.

2. Robert Sabina was appointed CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

3. Elias Armendariz, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland (Texas).

4. Joe Hernandez was appointed CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

5. Sean Kamber was appointed CEO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.