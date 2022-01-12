4 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 7:

Allison Corry was appointed chief supply chain officer and vice president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's supply chain organization.

Sharon Hayes, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland (Fla.).

Christy Land, MSN, RN, was named president of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas' southern region.

Angie Orth was named president of Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.