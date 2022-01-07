5 recent payer exec moves

Centene, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente all named new executives since Jan. 1.

Here are five recent payer executive moves:

1. Centene appointed Jim Murray, former Magellan Health president and COO, as its chief transformation officer. The appointment follows the payer's acquisition of Magellan Health.

2. Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield named Cindy Langston as its CIO. Ms. Langston joined the payer in 2014 and is the first woman to hold the new position.

3. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield is reportedly adding Loretta Weinburg, New Jersey state Senate majority leader, to its board of directors, sources told NJ.com. The move would involve an early departure from office and an appointment from Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

4. Kaiser Permanente named Pamela Shipley as its regional president of Georgia. Ms. Shipley enters the position after serving virtual health solutions company Sharecare as its COO.

5. Mark Bertolini, former CEO of Aetna, was named co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.