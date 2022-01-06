Centene names Magellan exec as chief transformation officer

Centene has appointed Jim Murray as its chief transformation officer to lead both the payer's new Value Creation Office and its advanced behavioral health division.

Mr. Murray accepted the position after Magellan Health, where he served as president and COO, was acquired by Centene, the payer said in a Jan. 6 announcement. Prior to Magellan Health, he served as president of Dallas-based PrimeWest Health and as Humana's executive vice president and COO.

In his new role with Centene, Mr. Murray will report to Vice Chair of the Board Sarah London. He will also work with President and COO Brent Layton, and Drew Asher, executive vice president and CFO, as the office continues to act on Centene's value creation plan.

"Jim brings a wealth of experience and unique background in both managed care and the delivery side of healthcare, and he is well positioned to lead our transformation efforts as part of our value creation plan we announced in June," Ms. London said. "His leadership will be critical as we foster a culture of continuous improvement and drive excellence and innovation, all while remaining true to our mission of providing better health outcomes at lower costs."