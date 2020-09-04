26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Sam Antonios, MD, CMO of Ascension Via Christi Hospitals in Wichita, Kan., accepted a new position as chief clinical officer of Ascension Kansas, according to the Wichita Business Journal.

2. Paul Babcock, director of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, was chosen as interim president and CEO of Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County (Ind.).

3. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare named Lilicia Bailey chief human resources officer.

4. LaTasha Barnes, will serve as CFO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

5. David Berger, MD, was appointed CEO of the University Hospital of Brooklyn at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City.

6. Lisa Betrus was named senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

7. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System named Clinton Carter CFO.

8. Coffey Health System in Burlington, Kan., named Jeremy Clingenpeel CEO.

9. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Jeff Collins its new regional president in the Northwest.

10. Michele Chulick, BSN, president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, will retire this year when the hospital's sale to Phoenix-based Banner Health is finalized, medical center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda confirmed to the Star-Tribune Sept. 2.

11. Peter DeYoung, MD, was chosen as CMO of Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio.

12. Rachel Goldsmith was named COO of Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

13. Omar Gonzalez will serve as corporate director for Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.)'s IT and clinical engineering.

14. Susan B. Allen Hospital in El Dorado, Kan., named Leonard Hernandez president and CEO.

15. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Jeff Joyner senior vice president and COO.

16. Melissa Leamon, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.).

17. Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev., named Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, vice president and CNO.

18. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) named John Moore president of the health system and senior vice president of Orlando (Fla.) Health's West Division.

19. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., named Michael Paul senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

20. Cailin Purcell was named vice president and chief of staff of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

21. Michael Thompson was named vice president of systems improvement for Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

22. Lori Townsend, BSN, was tapped as CNO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, in addition to her role as CNO of Methodist Children's Hospital.

23. Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., named Greg Weaver interim CEO after the resignation of John Bustle, MD.

24. Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett (Tenn.) named Jacquelyn Whobrey, MSN, RN, as its CNO.

25. Medical City Plano (Texas) tapped Damita Williams, EdD, RN, to serve as CNO.

26. Steve Young, COO of Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital, was promoted to CEO of Englewood (Fla.) Community Hospital.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.