23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Michael Apkon, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, plans to step down in September.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Jerry Ashworth senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Cypress and Memorial Hermann Katy hospitals.

3. Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati is leaving the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role at a technology company.

4. Daniel Bonk began his tenure as CEO of Bellville (Texas) Medical Center, The Sealy News reported.

5. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Noel Cardenas senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Memorial Hermann Pearland hospitals.

6. Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa, named Michael Coyle CEO, according to decorahnewspapers.com.

7. Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, Texas, selected Doug Dippel, RN, MSN, to succeed Donna Boatright as CEO.

8. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., named Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, president of Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals.



9. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Ore., named Dina Ellwanger, RN, BSN, president and chief nursing officer.

10. Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home in Gloversville, N.Y., named Sean Fadale president and CEO.

11. Wayne Ferch, president of Roseville-Calif.-based Adventist Health's Central California region, will retire by year's end, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

12. Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health.

13. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Heather Geisler senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer.

14. Kevin Harlan was named president of Premier Health's Upper Valley Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

15. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Patrick Hwu, MD, president and CEO.

16. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Justin Kendrick senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

17. Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., named Hossain Marandi, MD, president.

18. Greg Neal, CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, stepped down.

19. Gary Park, COO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care, will retire Feb. 28.

20. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center named Diego Perilla COO, according to Sarasota Magazine.

21. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare promoted Dane Peterson to the role of president.

22. Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan plans to retire Feb. 1.

23. Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., tapped Cheryl Wild, RN, MSN, as chief nursing officer.

