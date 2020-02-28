19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Ekerete Akpan has left his role as CFO of Chicago-based Cook County Health.

2. TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., named Jason Boyd CEO.

3. Donald Buchanan was named CEO of Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center.

4. Christine M. Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., is resigning, effective April 1.

5. Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health named Richard Douglas "Doug" Carter CFO, effective April 13.

6. Dale Farrell was selected as CFO of Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center.

7. Gabrielle Finley-Hazle was tapped as president and CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz.

8. Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C., named Brad Hilaman, MD, JD, interim CEO.

9. Mark Kline, MD, is leaving his leadership posts at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

10. Michael McManus is the new president of Memorial Regional Health Services, the nonprofit parent organization of Memorial Hospital Belleville (Ill.) and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, Ill.

11. Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., selected Lynn Mergen to serve as CEO.

12. Nacogdoches (Texas) Medical Center Health Network tapped Jeff Patterson to rejoin the organization as CEO.

13. Robert (Bob) Rosenberger is the new CFO of Heritage Valley Health System, a three-hospital system based in Beaver, Pa.

14. Phoenix-based Banner Health named Hoyt Skabelund CEO of its northern Colorado hospitals.

15. Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C., named Lynda Stanley interim president.

16. The board of trustees at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., appointed CFO Richard Stokes interim CEO.

17. James Uli was selected as the new senior vice president and CFO of Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

18. David T. Vandewater, president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, will retire this year.

19. Dionne Viator is the new president and CEO of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, La.

