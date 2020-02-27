Dr. Mark Kline steps down from leadership at Texas Children's Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine

Mark Kline, MD, is leaving his leadership posts at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, the hospital and college announced.

He was physician-in-chief at Texas Children's and pediatrics department chair at Baylor.

The hospital and college said Feb. 26 that Jim Versalovic, MD, PhD, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children's, will serve as interim physician-in-chief as the organizations conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader. Dr. Versalovic will continue to serve as pathologist-in-chief.

Gordon Schutze, MD, professor of pediatrics in retrovirology, has been tapped as interim chair of Baylor College of Medicine's pediatrics department.

"I have the utmost confidence in Dr. Versalovic and Dr. Schutze's leadership during this period of transition and am proud of the world-class care Texas Children's Hospital will continue to provide," Mark A. Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children's, said in a news release.

Dr. Kline served as president of the Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative at Texas Children's Hospital. According to the Houston Chronicle, his departures come less than a year after Texas Children's nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with the initiative, which provides HIV/AIDS care and treatment.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.