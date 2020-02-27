New Mexico Hospital Association CEO Jeff Dye to retire

Jeff Dye, president and CEO of the New Mexico Hospital Association, is retiring, reports Albuquerque Business First.

Mr. Dye is a 16-year veteran of the association, a voluntary membership group that represents hospitals. He will retire by the end of the year.

"It has been an incredible privilege to support hospital leaders and the dedicated hospital staff that provide 24/7 care to the residents of our state," Mr. Dye said in a statement obtained by Business First. "Working with others has been the focus of all our efforts, and I'll miss the professional and collaborative relationships of this work."

He said he wants to spend more time with family.

Mr. Dye's successor has not been named.

More articles on executive moves:

TriStar Horizon Medical Center names new CEO

St. Luke's Hospital CEO Christine Candio resigns

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle to lead 2 Dignity Health hospitals in Arizona

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.