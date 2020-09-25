16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., named Shane Cerone president and CEO.

2. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Deanna Charles vice president of operations for the Bassett Medical Group.

3. Cleveland Clinic selected Conor Delaney, MD, PhD, as president and CEO of its Florida region.

4. KPC Health, a seven-hospital system based in Santa Ana, Calif., has selected Tirso del Junco Jr., MD, as CMO.

5. Mayo Clinic Health System President Bobbie Gostout, MD, is retiring.

6. Nicholas Hellenthal, MD, will assume responsibilities of CMO of the Bassett Medical Group at Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

7. Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Medical City Frisco (Texas).

8. Rob Mach was tapped as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan (Mich.) Hospital.

9. Francine Padgett, senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Midland-based MidMichigan Health, is retiring.

10. Samantha Patrick was tapped as CFO of Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., and Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.

11. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Joseph Sellers, MD, physician executive for the Bassett Medical Group.

12. Joshua Szostek was named CFO of Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

13. Laura Thomas was named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

14. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Henry Weil, MD, chief academic officer.

15. UC Health has tapped Robert Wiehe as chief administrative officer of its University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

16. Ronette Wiley, RN, will become chief quality and experience officer for Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

