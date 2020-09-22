Ascension hospital welcomes new administrator

Rob Mach was tapped as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan (Mich.) Hospital, according to a Sept. 18 announcement.

Mr. Mach most recently served as CEO of Select Specialty Hospital - Battle Creek (Mich.), a 25-bed long-term acute care facility. He also spent 13 years at Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare as COO.

"Based on his outstanding credentials, his experience with regional acute care hospitals and his commitment to our mission of service, quality care and the patient experience, Rob is an excellent choice to lead Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital," Peter Bergmann, president of Ascension Borgess, said in a news release. "Rob is a collaborative leader and an authentic communicator who will immediately create strong connections with our Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital associates and providers."

Before his healthcare career, Mr. Mach served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has an MBA from Denver-based Aspen University.

