15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Feb. 12:

1. Timothy Barnett, MD, was chosen as president of Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital.

2. Eric Carroll was named CEO of Ballad Health's Greeneville (Tenn.) Community Hospital.

3. Lia Christiansen was named chief administrative officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

4. Keith Dacus was named CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La.

5. Trina Espinola, MD, was named chief medical officer of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

6. Jelinda Gose, MSN, RN, was named CNO of HCA Healthcare's Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

7. Jorge Guzman, MD, was named CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

8. Bradford Newton was named CIO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health.

9. Lorraine Parker, MSN, RN, was named CNO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

10. Tracey Schroeder was chosen as chief communications officer of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.

11. Rakesh Suri, MD, was named president of international operations at Cleveland Clinic.

12. Patrick Taylor, MD, was named president and CEO of York (Maine) Hospital.

13. Karen Utley, RN, chief patient experience officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, is retiring.

14. Dean Vitarisi was named CFO of Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center and its parent company, Valley Health Systems.

15. DeLinda Washington was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.