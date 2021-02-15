Cleveland Clinic taps 2 physician leaders for international roles

Cleveland Clinic has promoted two physician leaders to oversee international operations and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the health system said Feb. 15.

Rakesh Suri, MD, was named president of international operations, a newly created role, and Jorge Guzman, MD, was named CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Suri was named chief of staff of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in 2015 and has served as CEO of the multispecialty hospital since 2017. He also is chief of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

In his new role, he will return to Ohio to lead Cleveland Clinic's international strategy and advance business development opportunities, the health system said in a news release. He will also oversee global patient services, as well as operations for Cleveland Clinic Canada.

Dr. Guzman is the current chief of staff of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and a consultant staff physician in the critical care institute at the hospital. Before that, he was vice president of regional hospital medical operations in Cleveland.

He also was director of the medical intensive care unit at the main Cleveland Clinic campus and director of intensive care unit operations for the health system.

Dr. Suri and Dr. Guzman will take on their new roles March 31.

