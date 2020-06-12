15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic named Mary Albers COO, effective in mid-August.

2. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health tapped Victoria Diamond as senior vice president for the health system's central region and president of WellSpan York Hospital.

3. Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., named Eileen Egan, BSN, RN, executive director.

4. Connecticut Children's in Hartford named Bridgett Feagin senior vice president and CFO.

5. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida named Barry Katzen, MD, chief medical innovation officer.

6. Forest View Hospital, a private psychiatric facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., named Jill Krause CEO, according to MiBiz.

7. Lake Success, N.Y.-based ProHealth, one of the nation's largest independent, physician-run health systems, has named Ian Leber, MD, CMO.

8. Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital named Heather Mahoney their CFO.

9. St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, named Jennifer Montgomery, BSN, president and CEO.

10. Dirk Morgan is the new CFO of Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Ill., according to The Carmi Times.

11. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System named Kristin Myers executive vice president, CIO and dean for information technology.

12. James Sabetta, MD, retired as chief of staff for Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital, Greenwich Time reported.

13. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital named Karen A. Santucci, MD, senior vice president and CMO.

14. Jefferson Health New Jersey in Voorhees named Brian Sweeney president and COO.

15. Joe White is the new COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division.

