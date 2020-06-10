Baptist Health South Florida names new chief medical innovation officer

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida named Barry Katzen, MD, chief medical innovation officer.

As CMIO, Dr. Katzen will oversee the health system's clinical innovation initiatives and partnerships. He will also be responsible for leading the Miami Innovation Institute, which launched in 2017 as part of Baptist Health's healthcare innovation efforts.

Dr. Katzen is the founder and chief medical executive of Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, which was founded in 1987 and is part of Baptist Health South Florida. He also serves as a professor and founding chairman of the interventional radiology department at Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

Dr. Katzen received his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and completed his residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

More articles on executive moves:

Hackensack Meridian Health taps Dr. Andre Goy to lead cancer care

Tenet Florida Physician Services names new CEO

HCA TriStar hospital names new COO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.